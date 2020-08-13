Lynn Eldon Page, 68, of Hutchinson, crossed the finish line of this life on August 11, 2020 at Prairie Senior Living Complex in Colby, KS, where he spent his last years raising Cain and chugging coffee. Lynn left behind an extensive collection of racing trophies, heavy metal band t-shirts, and an army of patient caregivers who loved him.

Lynn Eldon Page

Lynn was born in Stratford, KS on September 29, 1951 to Francis Eldon Page and Lulu Imogene Page. He graduated from Fairfield High School in Langdon, KS in 1969, where he and his brother Dennis were active in nearly every sport. Lynn was rumored to have played in the NFL, but suffered a career ending knee injury before his professional football career could take off. Upon graduation, Lynn became a certified mechanic, working for Conklin Cars and Jeff O'Neil Toyota before opening his own business, Lynn Page Motor Sports.

On February 27, 1971 he was married to Wanda Berniece Yingling, and from that union was born two daughters, Stacie and Brandy.

You could always find Lynn at the racetrack or in his shop listening to Rush Limbaugh or T95 while tinkering with his cars. He enjoyed teaching his daughters and niece, Jaime, how to tear it up on the motorcycle track, listening to heavy metal music, and being active at the VFW.

Lynn was preceded in death by his mother, Imogene Page, and life partner Polly Youngblood.

Lynn is survived by: his father, Eldon Page; brother, Dennis (Carol) Page; daughters, Stacie Page and Brandy (Andrew) Schippers; grandchildren, Macey, Desiree, Jordan and Kasey; great-grandchildren, Rylie and Kimberly; and niece, Jaime.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, KS. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in Lynn's name can be made to Prairie Senior Living Complex in Colby, KS or your local racetrack, where you are instructed to crack a cold one and tell a few stories about Lynn. Memorials can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave. Hutchinson, KS 67502.

