LUBBOCK, TEXAS - Dianne Kaye Hester, died August 19, 2020. Born July 5, 1950, to Fred and Marvel(Doonan)Boger. Survived by: husband, Jerry Hester; daughter, JoyAnna Hester; daughter-in-law, Sara Brazil. Preceded by parents; brother, Clark Boger. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington. Funeral: 10 a.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Galatia.

Dianne Hester

