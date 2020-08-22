MCPHERSON - Jerry Robert Burge, 66, of McPherson, Kansas and formerly of Lyons, Kansas passed away peacefully at Hospice House of Reno County, Hutchinson, Kansas. He was the son of John 'Bob' Burge and Rosella Kirk Christensen. He was born May 11, 1954 in Lyons, Kansas.

Jerry was a retired lifetime farmer and resident of rural Lyons, Kansas. Because of his health he moved to McPherson a year ago to be near his family.

Survivors include: his wife, Jole Burge of Lyons, Kansas; his mother, Rosella Christensen of McPherson, Kansas; three daughters, Jara (Dean) LeGron of McPherson, Kansas; Tonya Savage-Depew of Hutchinson, Kansas; Tiffany (Tyler) Boeken of Sterling, Kansas; his brother, Kirk Burge (Debbie) of McPherson, Kansas; two sisters, Chere (Jay) Reed of Hutchinson, Kansas; Christa (Adam) Meisinger of McPherson, Kansas; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by: his father, John 'Bob' Burge; brother,Jeffrey Burge; step father, Charles Christensen; and his beloved daughter Kylie Holder.

Cremation and a graveside service have already taken place. The service was held on July 24, 2020, at Lyons Municipal Cemetery with Pastor Joel Grizzle officiating.