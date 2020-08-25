WAKEENEY - Enid June (E.J.) DeWald passed away August 19, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS, from complications of Multiple Sclerosis and heart conditions.

WAKEENEY - Enid June (E.J.) DeWald passed away August 19, 2020, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS, from complications of Multiple Sclerosis and heart conditions.

She was born to Reuben & Alma (Hoersch) Schlegel at St. Rose Hospital, Great Bend, KS, on October 23, 1953. She graduated from Alexander Grade School in 1967, and La Crosse High School, La Crosse, KS, in 1971.

E.J. married her high school sweetheart, Mark DeWald on May 26, 1974, at the Alexander United Methodist Church. In their early married years, E.J. was a secretary of Inman High School and an Inman State Bank teller. She was also a floral designer.

She graduated from FHSU with a B.S. in Art Education and certifications in social studies and language arts. She was art teacher at Kennedy Middle School, Hays, KS, (USD 489) until May 2008 when she did a medical retirement.

E.J. loved her family (especially the grandkids), many friends and her school 'kids'.

She was a member of P.E.O. Chapter CT, WaKeeney. She was a leader for Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, and Explorer Scouts in WaKeeny. Her favorite motto was 'Lead, Follow, or Get out of the way'!

E. J. is survived by: her loving husband of 46 years who was by her side to the end; daughter, Jessica Riebel and husband Chase and children: Jacob, Abigail, Alexandrea, Annastasia, Ashley, and Flint; and son, Jonathan (Valarie) and children: Tinesha, Reuben, and Heaven; and her puppy, Buddy.

She was preceded in death by: infant daughter, Justina Elizabeth on March 15, 1986; her brother, Donald on May 29, 1960; her sister, Stella on May 7, 2020; her father, Reuben Schlegel on February 13, 1995; her mother, Alma Schlegel on September 25, 1996.

A celebration of E.J.'s life will be held at 1 p.m. on August 29, 2020, at the First Lutheran Church, La Crosse, KS, with inurnment by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to P.E.O., Chapter CT and Girl Scouts of America.

Casual dress is appropriate (turquoise if possible) to honor her fun-loving spirit. Funeral arrangements have been made through Heritage Funeral Home, 502 W. Central Avenue, Andover, KS 67002.

