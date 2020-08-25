Mrs. Francisca Omoniyi Ferreira transitioned at Diversicare Nursing Facility in Hutchinson, KS on August 19, 2020 of natural causes. She was 89 years old. Francisca was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria.

Francisca Omoniyi Ferreira

She is survived by her son, Dr. Femi Ferreira (Dollie) of McDonough, Georgia; two grandsons, Adekunle Ferreira of Kansas City, Missouri and Ayodeji Ferreira of Houston, Texas.

Services will be held at the Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be the morning preceding the service only. Rev. William J. Green Sr. of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is presiding.

