WICHITA - Carl D. Dirks, Electrical Engineer passed away on Sunday August 23, 2020 at the age of 69.

Carl D. Dirks

Carl grew up in Dodge City and graduated from Dodge City High School in 1969. He attended Dodge City Community College and Wichita State University where he received degrees in electrical engineering and computer science. He went on to earn a Master of Science in electrical engineering. After graduation Carl began work with Boeing Aircraft in the Defense Space and Military Division.

In his retirement Carl enjoyed reading and repairing radios, computers and electronic devices. He also took pleasure in classic cars, WWII military aircraft as well as visiting with work associates, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Otto and Helen (Neuforth) Dirks. He was survived by brother Fred (Diane) Dirks, sister Karen Stewart and numerous cousins.

Funeral Service 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Resthaven Chapel. Graveside service will take place 1 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City, Kansas.

The family requests that memorials be made out to Friends of the Wichita Public Library.