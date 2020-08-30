Bazine -- Leland Wayne Rein, 81, of Bazine, Kansas passed away August 28, 2020. He was born on February 19, 1939 and lived on a farm south of Bazine all of his life. Memorial donations can be made to the Ness County Home Health program or Bazine Cemetery Fund.

Leland Rein

Bazine -- Leland Wayne Rein, 81, of Bazine, Kansas passed away August 28, 2020. He was born on February 19, 1939 and lived on a farm south of Bazine all of his life. Memorial donations can be made to the Ness County Home Health program or Bazine Cemetery Fund.