Newton, Ks -- Rhonda Bond Smith, 57, died Friday (Sept. 4, 2020) at her home.

Rhonda Smith

Funeral services 11:00 A.M., Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020) at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.