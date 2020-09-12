ULYSSES - Dennis L. Morava, 65, died September 7, 2020. Survived by his siblings, David Morava, Gina Hargrove and Rhonda Morava. The family will honor Dennis' request for cremation and no service. Memorial contributions may be given to Dennis Morava Memorial Fund in care of Garnand Funeral. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

