ULYSSES - Isidro 'Shorty' Alcala, 83, died September 19, 2020. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Ulysses Cemetery and Garnand Funeral Home Facebook Live. Visitation is Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 2 until 8 p.m. at Garnand Funeral Home in Ulysses. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Isidro 'Shorty' Alcala

