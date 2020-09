Little River, KS -- Jack Baldwin, 79, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Wichita, KS. There will be a graveside service 10:00 am Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Chase, Kansas. Memorials to Pheasants Forever in care of Minnis Chapel, 113 N Main, Ellinwood, Ks 67526.

Jack Denney Baldwin

