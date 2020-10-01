KINGMAN - Phyllis Jane Umscheid, 81, died Sept. 28, 2020, at her home in Benton, Kansas.

KINGMAN - Phyllis Jane Umscheid, 81, died Sept. 28, 2020, at her home in Benton, Kansas.

She was born Oct. 28, 1938, in Kingman the daughter of Archie and Rose Marie Brown Cheatum.

Phyllis was a member of the Benton Church and was a Red Hatter.

She was married to Joe Umscheid; he preceded her in death. Survivors include a son Richard Scott Lofland; daughter Kim Sue Lofland Roper and her husband Roger; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son Randy Alan Lofland and a sister Joyce Cheatum Wesseler.

Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, at the Benton Church, Benton, Kansas. Friends may call from 1 to 6 p.m., Friday, at the Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman. Burial will be in the Benton Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made with Victory in the Valley in care of Livingston Funeral Home, 1830 N. Main, Kingman, KS 67068.

