WELLINGTON - Joan Newberry-Helm, 89, died September 30, 2020. Survivors: sons, Dennis (Penny) Newberry, Randy (Brianna) Newberry; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren. Funeral 11 a.m., Monday, at Prairie Rose Funeral Home in Harper. Viewing 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, with family present from 4 to 5 p.m. Memorials may be made to Phoenix Hospice or American Heart Association.

Joan Newberry-Helm

