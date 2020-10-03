LENEXA - Max Ellis Brewer, 93, passed in peace on Sept. 28, 2020, from natural causes at Benton House of Lenexa. A private Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 am Oct. 9, 2020, at De Soto United Methodist Church, 8760 Kill Creek Rd., De Soto, KS. Rev. Jeff Prothro of De Soto UMC will be officiating. The service will be live streamed on Facebook. The Inurnment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park, Oklahoma City, OK at a later date.

Max Ellis Brewer

In lieu of flowers Max would be tickled if you spent time with your family watching a sunrise or sunset, planted some flowers, do a kindness for someone in need or volunteer. Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, Gardner, KS (913) 856-7111. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Max's story began and ended in his beloved Kansas. Max was born in Grant County, KS in the home of his parents (Eual and Mary Brewer) and grandparents (George and Carrie Brewer) on November 22, 1926. He attended Pleasant View country school/Grange Hall thru eighth grade and in 1944 graduated from Moscow High School. City girl meets country boy was the beginning of Max and Roberta's love story. Max married Roberta Theimer on May 29, 1949 in Oklahoma City; they were married 68 years until Roberta's death in 2018.

Max farmed, then from 1951 to 1992 worked for Farmers Co-op in Moscow and Johnson, KS. Max was the embodiment of a gentleman; kind, honorable, courteous, humble, strong and true to his word. He was a productive citizen and active member of the Methodist church in every community he resided -Moscow, Johnson, Colby and Hays (he moved to Benton House of Lenexa in 2018).

Max had the ability to fix anything, was a devoted husband and father, becoming a grandparent was a life changing joy and that joy continued with his great grandchildren. He taught us to love God and country, to be kind and grateful and was adamant we always conserve water. He led by example believing in equality, hard work and helping others, especially children.

Max is preceded in death by his wife Roberta, brothers Ralph and Gary Brewer and great-granddaughter Aliah Marie Bailey.

Those left to cherish Max's memory are daughters, Kathie (David) Burnett, Corinth, TX, Kristie (Rich) Cox, De Soto, KS.; grandchildren, Leslie (Tyson) Schmidt, Olathe, Lindsey (Mitch) Bailey, Shawnee, Matthew and Amy Burnett, Oklahoma City, OK.; great grandchildren, Rylee, Kaden and Madison Schmidt; Quinn, Keira and Elias Bailey; sister, Eula Boylan, Newton, KS.; sister-in-law Ruby Brewer, Ulysses, KS.; nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Benton House of Lenexa and Ascend Hospice for their loving care.

And the story goes on until we meet around the bend, we love you Papa Max!