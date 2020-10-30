STAFFORD - Margaret Ellen Branscom Dykes, 96, went to her heavenly reward, October 28, 2020 in Springfield Mo., where she had been living close to her children.

Margaret Dykes

Margaret was born October 21, 1924 to Roby & Alta Branscom on a farm near Neola, Kansas. She graduated from Turon High School and married the love of her life, Everett W. Dykes of Stafford, June 5, 1943.

She spent her life supporting Everett in his many endeavors. A few that come to mind are: gardening, all kinds of church work and cooking a multitude of church meals which lead to her infamous coconut pies. She is survived by children: Nancy (Dan), Ropp, Ron (Bettie) Dykes, Diana (Ed) Horton & Debbie (Tom).

Grandchildren: Kosha Price, Corby Ropp, Shona Cray's, Matt Horton, Monica Bryant, Jennifer Smith & Josh Smith

Great grandchildren: Katelyn Price, Naz Ropp, Psalter Ropp, Azariciah Ropp, Devin Davidson, Rachel Morrison, Crystal Crays, Cale Horton , Aven Horton, Easton Smith, Kayden Smith, Asher Bryant, Noah Bryan, Lila Bryant, Seth Bryant, Tori Bryant and Katie Bryant; great great grandchildren: Marissa Horn, Ellie Crays, and soon to be Waylon Davidson.

She is also survived by two siblings Dean Branscom and Karen Cooley of Hutchinson Kansas.

She was preceded in death by husband, Everett; a son, Randy; a granddaughter, Rona Dykes; grandsons, James Dykes & Jason Dykes

Private family funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, October 31 at Minnis Chapel, Stafford. There will be a visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Stafford Cemetery.