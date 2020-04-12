Within a few days some Americans will be receiving their government-issued stimulus checks, in an attempt to help offset the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic damage. The first group receiving checks will be those for whom the IRS already has direct-deposit account information based on previously filed taxes. Paper checks will go out to others several weeks later.

Right on schedule, Better Business Bureaus (BBB) across the nation are getting reports of scammers’ attempts to cash in on those checks.

Fake checks, social media scams, impersonations of government agencies, phony grants and false claims about loan forgiveness are all among the many ways crooks are trying to get your money.

Free government money scams are nothing new, of course – such trickery has been around for years. But knowing the desperation many Americans are feeling and seeing the headlines about real

stimulus checks soon going out, crooks are trying to seize a quick advantage.

Here is your BBB’s rundown of some scams to watch out for and how to combat theft attempts.

Fake, fake, fake

– Fake checks started as soon as the stimulus was announced. Watch out for checks written in odd amounts, including cents, or any check that requires you to verify receipt online or by calling a number.

– Social media, phone or text messages that claim to be from the IRS or the Treasury Department or any government agency, trying to get in touch with you regarding your stimulus check. The US Government does not call, use social media or texting to reach you.

– Government verification of your personal information by sending you a link or a website to click on, is a fraud. The government already has your information (such as Social Security number) and does not do this. It’s a fake.

– Processing fees to speed up your check are fake. You cannot get your money quicker by answering these sorts of requests even though they claim to be from the IRS or another government agency. There is no way to “speed up” your payment by paying a “processing fee.”

Scammers are always out to either steal your money directly or steal your information so they can eventually get at your money. In addition to the above listed schemes, the FBI has warned of a text messaging scam that claims it is from Costco. The text offers you $100 to spend there. Clicking on any link within it will download malware onto your device.

Never forget these tips

– The government will never ask you to pay anything up front in order to receive money. To get your stimulus check you will not have to pay any fee whatsoever.

– You don’t have to provide any personal information to the government in order to receive payment. They will use your tax return information for a direct deposit. They will not ask for your Social Security number, bank account number or credit card number.

– Never give out your personal information to someone you do not know. Scammers will call and try to get you to.

– Official sounding names are easily faked. Sound-alikes and email and snail mail look-alikes are fakes. Scammers try to fool you by imitating official agencies.

– Phone numbers on your Caller ID are easily faked. Don’t trust what your phone tells you about the caller.

If you have more questions regarding suspicious calls, emails, mailings or texts about your stimulus check payment, contact your BBB at (800) 856-2417 or visit our website at bbb.org.