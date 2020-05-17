Heartland Credit Union reopens branches

Heartland Credit Union announced Friday it will reopen its branch lobbies for normal business hours starting Monday.

To ensure the safety customers and staff, branches have added the following precautions: regular cleaning of surfaces, ATMs, and electronics; cough shields at teller lines; hand sanitizer available in lobbies; face masks for staff; and social distancing floor markers,

While the lobbies will be opening, the company still encourages members to consider using a no-contact service, including drive-thrus remain open and Heartland Connections new video banking during normal business hours, via iPhone and Android devices.

Equus-Walnut Regional Advisory Committee meeting set

The Kansas Water Office’s Equus-Walnut Regional Advisory Committee will have a meeting to discuss current water issues affecting the region as well as the state.

The webinar meeting will be 9 a.m. May 27. The agenda will include the region’s goals and the process for updating those goals.

The agenda, webinar information and meeting materials can be found when available at www.kwo.ks.gov or you may request copies by calling (785) 296-3185 or toll-free at (888) KAN-WATER (526-9283).

BC/BS extends date for no member cost share on services

TOPEKA – As the state continues to see cases of COVID-19, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has announced they will continue to offer COVID-related services with no cost share for members through the end of June or the end of the declared public health emergency in some cases.

BCBSKS will continue waiving member cost-sharing, including co-pays and deductibles, until June 30 for the following services:

-- Telehealth services for any visit that is medically reasonable to be done using this technology. This includes, but is not limited to, medical visits, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. The visit does not have to be specific to COVID-19 testing.

-- Early refills on prescription medications, though they will still be subject to co-pays and deductibles.

-- Treatment of COVID-19, which includes coverage for testing and treatment administered at a doctor’s office, urgent care facility and emergency room, as well as inpatient hospital stays. This only applies to fully insured members, along with those who receive their insurance through Medicare Advantage plans.

Services that will be covered at no member cost-share for the duration of the declared public health emergency include:

-- Medically necessary diagnostic tests related to COVID-19 and the cost of the visit to doctor’s office, urgent care, telehealth, and an emergency room used for diagnostic testing of COVID-19.

– Related services (flu tests, respiratory illness tests) provided during urgent care, emergency room, or in-person or telehealth provider visits that result in an order for or administration of a covered diagnostic test for COVID-19.