StartUp Hutch announces networking event

To create opportunities for entrepreneurs in the Reno County area, Jackson Swearer of StartUp Hutch announces "Entrepreneurship Connections."

The event, set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., July 6 at Sandhills Brewing, 111 W. Second Ave., Suite C, will provide entrepreneurs a chance to mingle with other startup owners and entrepreneurs in the community.

"We really wanted to build on the popular events put on by the Entrepreneurship Task Force last year," Swearer says.

The event is free to attend and will have activities to encourage discussion and interaction among entrepreneurs. It will also include a raffle and a free drink ticket for all attendees.

For more information, visit the StartUp Hutch Facebook page. To register for the event, visit the Eventbrite page.

Newton Medical Center receives 4th Outstanding Patient Experience Award

NEWTON – Newton Medical Center was named a recipient of the 2020 Outstanding Patient Experience Award by Healthgrades for a fourth consecutive year.

The award recognizes hospitals that provide an overall outstanding patient experience, as reported by patients, including excellent patient care, delivering superior experiences during stays and outperforming peers, based on patient feedback.

A new Care Transition Measure was added in 2020 to evaluate how well staff communicates to patients about their health and care needs as they were leaving the hospital.

Healthgrades evaluated 3,346 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, covering admissions from April 2018 through March 2019, to identify hospital performance.

In 2020, 424 hospitals received the award, representing the top 15 percent of hospitals in the nation for patient experience.

Healthgrades evaluated hospital performance using data collected from a 29-question experience survey from the hospital’s patients. The questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital, ranging from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to factors such as provider communication. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family.

Hustler mower selected for Landscape Business’ New Product award

HESSTON – Hustler Turf Equipment, a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential turf equipment, announced the inclusion of its Super 88 zero-turn mower in Landscape Business’ "Twenty For 2020" New Product Awards.

The awards recognize the top 20 products for the year in the commercial landscape and irrigation markets.

The Super 88 meets the growing need of commercial contractors who require the efficiency of a stand-on mower. It features the cut quality of a 54" deck and productivity of an 88" cut, allowing operators to mow faster and with a smaller crew.

"We’re incredibly happy to have the Super 88 named an award winner by Landscape Business," said Adam Mullet, vice president, sales and new products. "We developed the Super 88 in response to the growing desire for stand-on mower options. It increases productivity while also providing the agility to maneuver in tight spaces."

The mower features two engine options: A Vanguard 36HP carbureted engine and a Vanguard 37HP EFI engine with an oil guard system. It also has a 14-gallon total fuel capacity. Multiple accessory kits are also available for the Super 88.

Products were judged by the EPG Media and Specialty Information editorial staff based on innovation, marketability and application within the market.

To learn more visit www.hustlerturf.com.

Workforce Centers closed for in-person services

The Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas closed its Wichita, Butler and Sumner Workforce Centers on Thursday after an employee at the Wichita center tested positive for COVID-19.

The centers are closed to the public until further notice. Virtual services are available by calling (316) 771-6800 or visiting https://workforce-ks.com/virtual-career-center

"There is additional testing and monitoring of employees taking place while the facility undergoes a disinfecting, deep cleaning," Keith Lawing, Workforce Alliance President and CEO, stated in a press release.

The Workforce Centers implemented safety procedures when it reopened for public access in May 2020. These protocols include mandatory face masks for staff and customers, health and temperature screening, frequent cleaning of surfaces in public areas, and installation of plexiglass barriers and floor markings for social distancing throughout the center.

AgTrax & Barchart announce strategic software partnership

AgTrax, a grain accounting software firm based in Hutchinson, has announced the formation of a software integration partnership with Barchart, a provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.

Under the partnership, AgTrax and Barchart will integrate their software solutions to allow mutual agribusiness customers access to intuitive standardized data platforms from which to make better grain accounting decisions.

"We are delighted to have this integration with Barchart, which is a tremendous benefit to our current and future mutual customers," said Gayle Lewis, President of AgTrax.

"AgTrax and Barchart lead the industry with the most innovative software solutions in the commodity space," she said. "AgTrax continues to integrate with partners that provide convenience and value to our agribusiness customers."

"With this initial integration effort, our Marketplace customers will be able to provide their producers with contracts and scale tickets in a fully branded, modern and easy-to-use mobile application," stated Barchart’s Head of Commodities Michael Browne.

AgTrax (www.agtrax.com) offers an array of comprehensive, integrated software programs and complete systems designed specifically for grain elevators, fertilizer companies, cooperatives, ethanol production facilities, feed stores, agronomy service providers, petroleum providers and other types of businesses in agriculture.

Barchart (www.barchart.com/solutions) is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.