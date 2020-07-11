Retiring/Hiring

After three decades with the City of Topeka Parks and Recreation Department and Shawnee County Parks + Recreation, Darrell Stewart is retiring.

Stewart held multiple roles during his 31-year tenure but is known prominently for his roles running Hillcrest Community Center and as community outreach manager for SCP+R. Well-regarded by both community members and his colleagues, Stewart has a special understanding and appreciation for the community. His philosophy was that the more time he could get kids to spend in the community center doing something productive, the less time they would spend on the street doing things they shouldn’t be doing.

The Library Foundation Board of Trustees announces that executive director Nancy Lindberg is retiring and Erin Aldridge has been hired as her successor. Lindberg has served as executive director since January 2014. Aldridge most recently served as the development director for the Jayhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts responsible for raising the funds necessary to support the growth and development of more than 6,000 youth in 11 counties. She has worked with non-profit organizations including serving as marketing and sales manager at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Aldridge has a bachelor of science in journalism and mass communication with a strategic communications emphasis from the University of Kansas. As a civic leader she has chaired the Topeka Chamber's young professionals organization, has been a board and committee member for numerous organizations, and just recently completed a two-year term as the president of the Junior League of Topeka.

Stormont Vail Health is proud to announce that Vidita Divan will join our team and practice as an endocrinology physician. Divan has a passion for helping people, which initially led her to the medical field. Becoming a physician allows her to provide care and help patients and gives her the ability to continue learning and growing. She chose endocrinology because it will enable her to build a long-term relationship with the patients while treating chronic diseases. Divan earned her medical degree in 2011 from the Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research in India. She completed her internal medicine residency at Aurora Health Care, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 2017 and her endocrinology fellowship at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, New York, in 2020.

Donna Mathena-Menke was recently installed as vice-president of the Kansas Funeral Directors Association at the KFDA Annual Meeting. Menke is the owner of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home of Topeka. She received a Mortuary Science degree from Kansas City Kansas Community College. She is a Kansas licensed funeral director and embalmer. Menke is also a graduate of Kansas Wesleyan University with a degree in elementary education.

Peoples Insurance Group announced they hired Derek Rowe as a new sales producer. Rowe lives in Topeka with his wife and 2 young daughters and worked as a financial advisor before moving to PIG. As a new agent, Rowe will be selling all lines of insurance offered at the agency including home and auto, life, commercial lines, and bonds. He is anxious to begin building new relationships and seeking out ways to better the Topeka community.

Stormont Vail Health announces Kansas Foot Care Associates will be joining the Cotton O’Neil Network as Cotton O’Neil Foot and Ankle Clinic. Current Kansas Foot Care Associates practicing physician Matthew Galliano will become a Cotton O’Neil provider and will continue to see patients beginning July 1, 2020. Galliano and his six clinic team members will become Stormont Vail employees.

Stormont Vail Health is proud to announce that Vishnu Moole and Ahmad Al-Tamimi will join our team and practice as hospitalists.

Moole has always had a passion for caring and helping people. This passion pushed him to enter the medical field and become a physician. Moole earned his medical degree in 2016 from the Mamata Medical College, Khammam, India. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Illinois College of Medicine, Peoria, Ill., in 2020.

Al-Tamimi’s uncle and grandfather were both physicians; watching them work in the medical field, providing care to their patients is what motivated Dr. Al-Tamimi to pursue his medical degree. Al-Tamimi earned his medical degree in 2012 from Jordan University of Science and Technology, Ar-Ramtha, Jordan. He completed his family medicine residency at the Hamad Medical Corporation, Doha, Qatar, in 2017 and his internal medicine residency at Creighton University Medical School, Omaha, Neb., in 2020.