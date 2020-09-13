Chamber releases slate of nominees

At its Sept. 8 board meeting, the Hutchinson / Reno County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors approved the slate of the following five members to be voted on by membership to serve a three-year term on the Chamber Board:

Wes Hoyt, Hutch Regional Healthcare SystemDave Haden, Kroger/DillonsScott Meggers, Scott’s Professional Landscape/Outdoor PowersportsTony Hoover, Conklin CarsHolly Thomas, Holly’s Sweet Treats

To nominate others, Chamber members should visit the chamber website. The 2021 Chamber Board ballot will be sent to Chamber members in good standing by Oct. 16.

Alumni gift at Bethel to help build Economics major

NORTH NEWTON – A major gift from two Bethel alumni is meant to get the college closer to a major in economics.

Lois M. Reimer, class of 1960, and Richard D. Reimer, class of 1957, made the gift as part of the academic program enhancement piece of the college’s Engage the Future capital campaign, said Brad Kohlman, Bethel vice president for institutional advancement.

"The Reimers’ gift is a significant boost to the academic program component of the Engage the Future campaign," Kohlman said. "Their support will positively impact Bethel students for generations."

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America.

Lindsborg hospital recognized

LINDSBORG – Lindsborg Community Hospital's Emergency Department has been named a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey.

A leader in the health care performance improvement movement for over 35 years, Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient injury and improve the overall safety, quality, and experience of care.

The Guardian of Excellence Award, presented annually, honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5% of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during a year.

The hospital's Emergency Department achieved the 95th percentile or above for performance in Patient Experience for four consecutive quarters.

"The caregivers and staff of Lindsborg Community Hospital touch the lives of patients and their families in profound ways," said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and CEO of Press Ganey. "This award reflects their deep commitment to listening to the voices of their patients and our shared mission to reduce suffering and improve the safety, quality, and experience of patient-centered care."

Clinkscales offers free webinar for First Responders

HAYS – Clinkscales Elder Law Practice would like to invite all first responders and their families to participate in a free webinar noon Tuesday, via Zoom, in honor of National First Responders month.

With COVID-19 still at the forefront of minds and hindering constant communication, it can be even more difficult to find helpful resources for loved ones thinking about estate and future planning. First responders face many additional hardships and emergencies and should be prepared for any potential outcome.

Topics will include how to protect themselves and their families with foundational documents such as Power of Attorneys, wills and trusts, how to create a written legal plan for who would take care of children, what to do in case of long-term incapacitation, what to do in the face of an emergency and more.

To register, visit www.clinkscaleslaw.com/events.

Randy Clinkscales is an elder law attorney in Hays and 2006 founding member of the LifeCare Planning Law Firms Association. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call toll free at (877) 325-8040 or visit www.elderlawkansas.com.

Kwik Shops collect for United Way

Now through Oct. 9, customers across Reno County will have an opportunity to donate to a local United Way chapter when they check out at the register at their neighborhood Kwik Shop.

All proceeds from the month-long fundraiser will help United Way in its efforts to develop the nation’s youth through education so that they may thrive as adults and make communities great places to live and work.

"Supporting the communities in which we serve has always been something we believe in, and this partnership is a key part of our commitment," stated EG America President George Fournier. "We encourage everyone to stop by their local store to participate."

KansasWorks to host Virtual Job Fair

KansasWorks will be hosting several statewide virtual job fairs in the coming months, with the first being Sept. 22, 23 and 24.

Employers throughout the state of Kansas are invited to participate. The event will be promoted through KansasWorks, as well as social media sites to attract a large number of job seekers.

To register for the event, or additional information, contact Tucky Allen at 316-303-2906 or tucky@kansasowrkforceone.org.