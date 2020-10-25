58.5 billion. That’s the number of robocalls that interrupted Americans’ lives in 2019, according to YouMail, a voicemail software developer. That was 22% more than the previous year.

Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that during this election year there will likely be even more, often scammers disguised as fund-raisers for political candidates. BBB urges you to take a small bit of time now to familiarize yourself with what these crooks are really up to.

How robocall scammers mask themselves

Masks are everywhere these days, between pandemic precautions and Halloween costuming. Scammers get into the masking act with their fake political calls, trying to make you believe they are a candidate, or representative of a cause you might be politically aligned with.

These fake campaign calls often start out with a desperate plea for donations. They may claim the candidate, or the cause is being outspent by the opposition and urgently in need of your immediate donation. They may even play a recording of a candidate’s voice expressing the funding need.

Others are reportedly posing as pollsters that offer you a "prize" for responding to a fake, quick survey. They want your personal information and/or want to charge you "taxes and fees" so you can claim their made-up "reward." As soon as you’ve indicated your interest you are then connected to a live person who asks for your information.

Whether you give them private information or actually make a quick "donation," you have been victimized. Your info can help them steal from you. Your "donation" goes right into the scammer’s pocket. Your candidate or your favored political cause see nothing from your contribution whatsoever.

How to vote fake political robocallers off your island

There are steps you can take to avoid giving your donations to robocalling criminals (and save your money for the real candidates you want to help). BBB’s suggestions:

Donate directly to the candidate’s campaign. Search online for their campaign headquarters or for their online donation page.

Screen your calls. Don’t answer a call from an unrecognized number. Let them leave a message. A scammer probably will leave no message, but a legitimate caller may.

Remember that caller IDs can be faked.

Ignore all unsolicited robocalls. Any robocall that comes out of the blue is probably fake.

Hang up on "pollsters" that promise you a reward for participation. Certainly, if you get to the point where they are requesting payment of "taxes or fees" before you can claim your fictional prize, it is absolutely a scam.

Real pollsters may ask your age and race, how you plan to vote or your political affiliation, but never for your Social Security number or credit card and banking information.

Report any scam that comes your way at BBB.org/ScamTracker. This helps others from falling prey to crooks.

Report any scam that comes your way at BBB.org/ScamTracker. This helps others from falling prey to crooks.