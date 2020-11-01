Mimi Meredith, Senior Vice President of Development and Chief Development Officer at the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson has been appointed by Gov. Laura Kelly to serve on the Council on Travel and Tourism.

The purpose of the Council is to advise on the development of new tourist attractions in Kansas and on the expansion of existing tourist attractions.

***

The Kansas Department of Corrections announced that Joshua Bohanon has been promoted to Corrections Officer II at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility, effective Oct. 18.

The Hutchinson Police Department announced the promotion of Jake Graber to the rank of Lieutenant.

Lt. Graber will be the patrol Lieutenant assigned to the Second platoon.

Graber began his career in public service while still in high school by following his father’s footsteps and joining the local volunteer fire department of his hometown. Graber is still a member of the fire department and is in his 20th year.

After graduating high school, Graber attended Hutchinson Community College and earned his Criminal Justice Degree. Shortly after graduating, he was hired as a 911 dispatcher here in Hutchinson.

Graber knew that he wanted to work in law enforcement, so after two years of dispatching, he joined the South Hutchinson Police Department and worked there from 2008 until he joined the Hutchinson Police Department in September 2018.

Graber has worked in various capacities during his time with the Hutchinson Police Department to include the Repeat Offender Unit, as a Field Training Officer, taser and pepper spray instructor, and a Master Police Officer.

In his spare time, he enjoys traveling to see friends and family. If there’s a Chief’s game or a Jayhawk’s basketball game on, you’ll either find him in front of the TV or at the game.

***

Trustees on two area hospital boards were among six recognized by the Kansas Hospital Association for exemplary contributions through their leadership and governance.

Hospitals across the state nominated individuals for the Trustee of the Year Award because they routinely went above and beyond the call of duty.

Earning the accolade were Michael Hagley, MD, at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, and Greg Schreiner, with Kingman Community Hospital.

The KHA is a voluntary, non-profit organization existing to be the leading advocate and resource for members. KHA membership includes 219 member facilities, of which 122 are full-service, community hospitals. Founded in 1910, KHA’s vision is Optimal Health for Kansas.

***

Bambi Stewart, and employee of Heartland Credit Union, has completed the 2020 CUlead program. Program graduation was held online and in Kansas City on Oct. 21.

The program is sponsored by the Heartland Credit Union Association. Last year at this time, Stewart applied for and was accepted to the specialized course of study.

Stewart has been with HCU since 2002 when she started as a teller. She currently serves as Vice President of Lending. Other positions she’s held include FSR, Mortgage Originator, Loan Processing Manager, Project Manager, and AVP of Loan Processing.

She has an Associate Degree from Hutchinson Community College.

"CUlead is a great program for future and current leaders," Stewart said. "Not only does it provide you with leadership tools, but it also gives you a greater understanding of the Credit Union industry, and it allows you to build relationships with other credit union professionals. I am thankful to HCU for investing in me and allowing me to take the time to complete this program."

Dozens of credit union professionals from across Kansas and Missouri apply for CUlead each year, but only 24 are accepted into the year-long program designed to build and enhance credit union management staffs' leadership abilities to further the credit union and cooperative movements.