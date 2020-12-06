Without a doubt, the 2020 holiday season is one of unconventionalities. Still, there is an aspect of it – a "tradition" of sorts – that continues on, pandemic or not.

Your Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that once more the unwelcome "Letter from Santa" scam is coming around. What seems like a small way we can add a bit of magic to children’s Christmas experiences turns out, as in the past, to be a potential disappointment or even a threat to your or your children’s online identities.

The promises are attractive: A personal letter signed by St. Nick himself! A certificate of authenticity and a Santa map! A peek at Santa’s "nice" list! All of it sent from the North Pole!

Still other crooks have been known to advertise a "phone call from Santa." The awkwardly worded come-on practically broadcasts its writer’s unfamiliarity with English: "Santa will call for the minute about the day anyone chooses…Santa will speak concerning the Child’s pets, hobbies…and other things you’d similar to him in order to mention." The poor grammar is a red flag that this message could be a scam.

This pen pal is no pal

Santa-letter scammers have shown themselves to be Grinchy in numerous ways. It’s worth remembering, however, that there are a couple of tried-and-true options available for keeping those vital lines of communication between children and the North Pole open.

First, here is a brief rundown of several sad ways bad Santas can let you down, as reported to BBB in the past:

· Nothing comes. Zilch.

· A letter arrives – weeks after Christmas.

· Emails go nowhere. No response to your attempts to communicate with them. Phones are disconnected.

· No refund is ever sent for inferior or incomplete service.

· You get blitzed with unwelcome ads emailed or texted.

· Extra or doubled charges hit your credit card.

How about the services that say they are free? With the exception discussed in the next section, they may not be free after all.

The goal of some Santa scammers is theft of you or your child’s personal information. Names, emails and other contact information can be valuable to a crook. Never share your children’s names with strangers, even strangers claiming to reside at the North Pole.

Cheery alternatives

Want a safe way to get your child in touch with the "right jolly old elf?" Since 1912, the United States Postal Service’s "Operation Santa Program" has been providing children with correspondence bearing the "real" North Pole postmark. It’s put on by the Anchorage, Alaska post office.

The service is free, but hurry. Dec. 15 is the cutoff date for getting a response. Children’s ID and contact information are guaranteed to be protected. Do an online search for USPS Operation Santa to visit the website that explains how to participate.

Lastly, try a bit of creativity. Numerous printable examples are online of North Pole stationary. When you compose the letter yourself, you have an opportunity to highly personalize the content.

Please remember, should you opt to take a chance with an online company: check them out at bbb.org. Also take the time to research the company online by searching for their name followed by words like "reviews" and "complaints."

If you have other questions or concerns about letters from Santa? Contact your BBB at (800) 856-2417 or at bbb.org