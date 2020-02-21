New Mexico-based "Harmonic Alternative Folk" duo Flagship Romance is made up of married couple Shawn Fisher and Jordyn Jackson. They live, work and annually travel tens of thousands of miles together to perform.

Flagship Romance will make the group’s debut in the Prairie Window Concert Series at 4 p.m. March 1 at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains in Hesston, 177 W. Hickory St.

Fluent, intense acoustic guitar playing; lyrics of life’s peaks, troughs, mysteries and wonders; soaring, yearning vocals; tender, though oft-anthemic melodies, and harmonies one could barely separate with a single human hair: this is the Flagship Romance sound. Live, sharing a custom-built dual microphone stand, they deliver their beautiful material with passionate abandon, living each song as if it will be the last they will ever perform. Such commitment to their music and stagecraft has, in just a few short years, seen the aptly-monikered Flagship Romance become huge favorites of the North American house concert circuit. This suits them just fine, as Shawn and Jordyn’s preferred performance scenario is an intimate venue where the audience is tucked up close enough to them that they can hear them breathe (and, unfailingly, gasp at Shawn and Jordyn’s chemistry and dynamics). Yet they have also appeared at festivals, clubs and concert halls, sharing stages with international acts including Half Moon Run, Iris DeMent, Mason Jennings and the Goo Goo Dolls.

Tickets are by reservation at http://dyckarboretum.org/arboretum-event/flagship-romance/ or by calling 620-327-8127. Cost of tickets is $20 for adults and $10 for children, plus tax. Proceeds benefit the Arboretum’s mission to cultivate transformative relationships between people and the land.

For more information on Flagship Romance, visit https://www.flagshipromance.com/