This week’s Food Find comes from Three Fires Steakhouse at Prairie Band Casino and Resort.

The restaurant’s crab cakes are listed under starters on the menu and can be purchased for $16.

The appetizer comes with two lump crab cakes, Louis sauce and grilled lemon.

Three Fires Steakhouse, located at 12305 150th Road in Mayetta, is open from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 5-9 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Monday.