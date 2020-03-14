Because of the coronavirus, these events are subject to be canceled prior to or after publication of this article. To learn about potential event cancellation or contact information, click or search the “For More Information” link.

TOPEKA

1. Team Trivia

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17

Where: Norsemen Brewing Co., 830 N. Kansas Ave.

Price: Free

Fun, thoughtful questions and an entertaining host take game night to the next level. Prizes available for top teams and locally brewed beer. For more information: bit.ly/38QXkw5.

TOPEKA

2. The Joy of Macro Photography

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18

Where: Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave.

Price: Free

Learn the basics of macro photography. New and experienced photographers are welcome to attend. For more information: bit.ly/38ORJ9s.

TOPEKA

3. Poetry Slam and Hip-Hop

When: 7 p.m. Friday, March 20

Where: Jayhawk Theatre, 720 S.W. Jackson St.

Price: Free

Award-winning slam poet Matt Spezia will host a showcase of poets and hip-hop artists, including JQ Quest. For more information: bit.ly/2QfSx0J.

TOPEKA

4. Cookie Decorating Class

When: 2-5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15

Where: Paper June, 927 N. Kansas Ave.

Price: $20

Suzy Bee Bakery will teach kids how to decorate St. Patrick’s Day-themed cookies. For more information: bit.ly/39KCvDK.

ELSEWHERE

5. Irish Whiskey Tasting

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, March 17

Where: The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego

Price: $30

This tasting will include six different whiskeys, including Tullamore Dew, Bushmills Black Brew and Jameson Cold Brew. For more information: bit.ly/39GO6Uo.

TOPEKA

6. WTCT Radio Players

When: 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15

Where: Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave.

Price: $6

This show celebrates the radio plays of the 1930s-1950s with live sound effects and expressive actors. For more information: bit.ly/2IvlnFZ.

TOPEKA

7. Mixed Media for Adults

When: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 19

Where: Mize Art Studio, 5307 S.W. 14th St.

Price: $25 per week

This class is designed for adult art enthusiasts of any skill level. Each month this class is themed around a specific topic, techniques and materials. For more information: bit.ly/39LGpfP.

TOPEKA

8. Trot 4 Tots 5K and 1K

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21

Where: 3400 S.E. Leisure Lane

Price: $12-$30

This event is hosted by TDC Learning Centers, a local business that provides early care and education to children across the greater Topeka area. For more information: bit.ly/39F1TL9.

LAWRENCE

9. “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”

When: 2:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21

Where: Theatre Lawrence, 4660 Bauer Farm Drive

Price: $5

This play tells the story of four children who find a secret gateway to a magical country called Narnia. The play is based off the book and movie of the same name. For more information: bit.ly/2Tz0aBw.

TOPEKA

10. Conversation Series: Back to the Cave

When: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19

Where: Fire Me Up Ceramics, 1000 N. Kansas Ave.

Price: $15

This event will feature David Hartley who will talk about cave paintings. For more information: bit.ly/2W7R4gN.