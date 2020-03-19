1. Get outside: The Hutchinson Zoo and many city parks are still open, though buildings are closed to the public.

2. Cosmosphere Online: http://cosmospheretour.com. As the proud home to the Apollo 13 command module, Odyssey, the Cosmosphere invites you to take a virtual tour of the museum gallery honoring the mission, which NASA calls its most successful failure. Also, a video tour of the Cosmosphere’s German Gallery with CEO Jim Remar is posted on the Cosmosphere’s Facebook page.

3. Hutch Art Center: Digital HHS Art Student Show Online Gallery, at www.hutchinsonartcenter.net. Artwork from the students from Hutchinson High School will be exhibited on hutchinsonartcenter.net through April 5.

4. Live Yoga: Jeana Reed of Little Rabbit Yoga Studio will lead yoga at 1 p.m. March 21 on the Hutchinson Art Center Facebook and Little Rabbit Yoga Studio Facebook pages. The class is free, but donations are welcome at www.littlerabbityogastudio.com and hutchinsonartcenter.net.

5. Isolation survival kits from Bluebird: https://bluebirdbookstore.indielite.org. Isolation Survival Kits for all ages include a custom selection of books, games and activities, available for curbside pick up or delivery to your door. Cost is $10 or $22.

6. Tour museums online: Here’s links to 10 museums around the globe with virtual tours available:

The Guggenheim in NYC

Art Institute of Chicago

National Portrait Gallery, Washington, D.C.

The British Museum, London

The Louvre, Paris

Musée de l’Orangerie, Paris

Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam

Uffizi Gallery, Florence

Pergamon Museum, Berlin

National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Seoul