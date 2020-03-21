Brianna Childers @Breeanuhh3

Saturday

Mar 21, 2020 at 9:01 AM


TOPEKA


1. Take and Make Floral Kits


Where: Red Door Home Store, 2131 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive


Price: $45


This take-home floral kit includes florals, floral foam, moss, a basket and ribbon. For more information: bit.ly/391U8Oe.


TOPEKA


2. Bringing the Zoo to You


Where: Topeka Zoo’s Facebook page


Price: Free


The Topeka Zoo will post daily live Facebook videos of its animals. Each day will feature a different animal. For more information: bit.ly/3a2dUuc.


TOPEKA


3. Pottery to Go


Where: Potwin Pottery, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place


Price: $15-$25


Pottery kits include four glazes, brushes and pottery pieces. Those who purchase kits may bring them back to the store to have them fired. For more information: bit.ly/38UQmGl.


TOPEKA


4. Discovery at Home


Where: Kansas Children’s Discovery Center Facebook page


Price: Free


Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will post Facebook videos that show an activity kids can do from home. For more information: bit.ly/2TXNlkt.


TOPEKA


5. Painting Kits


Where: Paper June, 927 N. Kansas Ave.


Price: $9.50-$38


These take home painting kits include an 8-by-10 canvas, removable vinyl stencil, paint brush, sponge, paint palette paper and six pots of acrylic paint. Kits are available via curbside pickup or delivery within a 5-mile radius of Paper June. For more information: bit.ly/3a3paqk.


TOPEKA


6. Topeka Yoga Network


Where: Zoom (link can be found on Topeka Yoga Network Facebook page)


When: 11:30 a.m. every Saturday


Price: $7


In lieu of yoga at Norsemen Brewing Company, the Topeka Yoga Network will host a yoga class that can be done from the comfort of your home. For more information: bit.ly/3dgtswp.


TOPEKA


7. Museum from Home


When: Every Thursday


Where: Mulvane Art Museum’s Facebook page


Price: Free


The Mulvane Art Museum will be sharing a Throwback Thursday video featuring works from its permanent collection. For more information: bit.ly/2WCC76q.


TOPEKA


8. The Yoga Room


When: 9 a.m. Monday-Friday


Where: The Yoga Room’s Facebook page


The Yoga Room will host yoga classes that can be done from home. For more information: bit.ly/2QzfkVn.


TOPEKA


9. Local Color Project


Where: ArtsTopeka.org


Price: Free; donations welcome


Local artists submit painting and color sheets or sheet music to ArtsConnect, which in turn will put the submissions on its website for people to download. For more information: bit.ly/3diCmcY.


TOPEKA


10. GreatLife Workouts


When: noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday


GreatLife will post workout videos three days a week on its Facebook page. For more information: bit.ly/3bfuzL0.