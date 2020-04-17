Among the fear and stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, it might be hard to find something to smile about. But a few celebrities are trying their best to give us a laugh, make us smile, give us a distraction or a new way to look at life during the coronavirus outbreak. Here are livestreams to check out that might put a smile on your face.

"Some Good News"

America’s favorite paper salesman, John Krasinski launched his "Some Good News" livestream to bring people a mock evening news show to help people smile.

Find it: https://youtube.com/channel/UCOe_y6KKvS3PdIfb9q9pGug

Talk shows

Although they are hosting their shows and interviewing celebrities from their homes via video conferencing, late-night stalwarts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Trevor Noah, along with daytime’s Ellen DeGeneres are taking the day’s biggest news and adding their special humor to today’s events.

Find it:

"Jimmy Kimmel Live": https://www.youtube.com/user/JimmyKimmelLive/videos?app=desktop

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert": https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMtFAi84ehTSYSE9XoHefig

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon": https://www.youtube.com/user/latenight

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah": https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwWhs_6x42TyRM4Wstoq8HA

"The Ellen Show": https://www.youtube.com/user/TheEllenShow

Others

Using various social media platforms, such as Instagram Live, several celebrities are staying connected to their fans and chatting with their celebrity friends while social distancing.

Find it:

"Bright Minded (Live) with Miley Cyrus": https://www.instagram.com/mileycyrus/?hl=en

"RuPaul’s Drag Race - Werq The World": https://www.facebook.com/WerqTheWorld/videos/werq-the-world-live-stream/847047732443614/

"TikTok #HappyAtHome: Live!": https://www.tiktok.com/en/