Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theater announced its 89th season this week.

The 2020-21 season has been in the works since September 2019. Fox staff have been actively looking at a wide variety of talent, tours and budgets right up to signing the final agreement three weeks ago. One act disbanded after a long, successful career, another postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 crisis and a third rescheduled for later in 2021.

"We’ve had a few ups and downs and schedule changes like everyone else has experienced during our current crisis," noted executive director Chuck Miller. "We’ve been shuttered since March 11, so you can imagine we’re looking forward to seeing fresh faces in the theatre this fall."

The upcoming season has nine concerts on the program. Patrons can save $66 or more when fans buy the season tickets, though shows can be purchased individually in late August.

Concerts feature one of the most prominent jazz/rock guitar players of our age, western swing and comedy, award-winning bluegrass, a world-renowned Latin jazz band, a fabulous orchestra and more. Fox talent bookers even added a holiday show, an "adult" rock band that spawned a radio format, a bold tenor act, plus a Canadian nonet that play "classical" music with a thrilling, contemporary edge spiced with a great sense of musical whimsy.

The dates to keep:

Thurs., Oct. 8: Larry Carlton’s Steely Dan

Sat., Oct. 24: The BoDeans

Fri., Nov. 6: Riders in the Sky

Fri., Dec. 11: The Hot Sardines Holiday Tour

Thurs. Dec. 31: The Hutchinson Symphony NYE Concert

Fri. Feb. 5: Eddie Palmieri

Fri. March 26: The Texas Tenors

Sat. April 10: Collectif9

Sat. April 24: The Mark O’Connor Band

The season ticket package goes on sale at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3. Stop by the box office or call 877-FOX-SHOW during business hours. Individual shows go on sale Aug. 31.