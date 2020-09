This week’s Food Find comes from Chic-A-Dee Cafe, located at 3036 S.E. 6th Ave.

The local cafe serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner, and menu items include soups, breakfast scrambles, chicken fried steak, ham and pork chops.

We are featuring the chicken fried steak dinner served with chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, vegetables and a choice of soup or salad.

It can be purchased for $9.30.