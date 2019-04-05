When it comes to properly preparing a property to sell, many experts argue that successful home staging is the key to the most lucrative sale in the shortest amount of time. Stumped as to where to begin to get your home sale ready? Here are seven expert home staging selling tips.

1. Purge. Remove all excess, from extra furniture to clothing. Now is the time to make your home feel as spacious as possible.

2. Create a basic marketing plan. You may need a real estate agent's help with this one. The goal of this step is to decide who the target buyer is, as in some cases this may influence the staging process.

3. Depersonalize. When a potential buyer walks into a property, it is important for them to feel that it could be their home. Everything from personal photos to religious references should be removed.

4. Neutralize. Something as simple as a paint job or carpeting can be a deterrent for potential buyers. Taupes and grays are ideal colors to create a neutral, soothing color palette.

5. Hire a professional stager. You are going to want to trust the staging of your home to a professional. Begin by researching local staging companies. Some may specialize in a specific style or geographic area. The Real Estate Stagers Association is a great place to start. Concerned about cost? Most professional stagers are able to work within a budget.

6. Return a room to its intended use. A bedroom currently used as a home office must be staged and styled as a bedroom.

7. Create a timeline. When you place your property on the market can be critical in capturing the highest number of potential buyers. Earlier in the selling season is best.