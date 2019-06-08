Patrick Carver and Jill Carver, Hays, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Meagan Rae Carver, to Bradley James Stremel, son of Claudia Stremel, Hays, and the late John Stremel.

Grandparents of the couple are Velma Carver, Liebenthal, the late Raymond Carver, the late Dean and Erma Ulmer, the late Eldon and Lenora Lundy, and the late Edward and Isabel Stremel.

The bride-elect is a 2005 graduate of Hays High School and a graduate of Fort Hays State University. She is employed by Ellis County in Hays.

The prospective bridegroom is a 2003 graduate of HHS and a graduate of Northwest Kansas Technical College. He is the owner and operator of Stremel Ironworks in Hays.

A Nov. 23, 2019, wedding is planned at The First United Methodist Church in Hays.