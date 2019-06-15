Daily

• Need help with addiction? Call (800) 556-8885.

Monday-Friday

• Meal Site reservations for seniors age 60 or older must be made the day before eating at the Meal Site, 2450 E. Eighth. Cost is $3.25 or contribution. For reservations or cancellations, call 785-628-6644 between 8 and 11:30 a.m.

Monday

• Hays Rotary Club, noon, at the Heritage Room at Hadley Center, 230 E. Eighth.

• TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) No. 416, Hays, weigh-ins, noon, Via Christi Village Independent Living Dining Room, 2403 Canterbury. Call Beverly, 316-755-1055, or email bednasek@networksplus.net or call Kay Weaver, 785-656-2570, for more information about the group. Everyone is welcome.

• Weight Watchers meeting, 5:45 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 2703 Fort. Weigh-ins, 5 to 5:45 p.m. For more information, call 785-628-8896.

• High Plains Zen Skype discussion group meeting, 6 p.m. Contact Liz Lawlor at 785-798-3703 or email highplainszen@gmail.com for more information.

• La Leche League of the Western Plains, 11 a.m. to noon at Center for Health Improvement Education Room. For more information, contact Monique Holmes, 785-623-2430.

Tuesday

• Hays Lions Club meeting, noon, Thirsty’s Brew Pub and Grill Banquet room, 2704 Vine.

• TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) No. 818 meeting, 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church basement, (lower level), 2703 Fort. Call Beverly, 316-755-1055, or email bednasek@networksplus.net or Kay Weaver, 785-656-2570, for more information about the group. Everyone is welcome.

• Open-door Al-Anon family meeting, 8 p.m., 410 Oak.

• Narcotics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 410 Oak. For more information, call 785-625-9860, 785-625-0991 or Mary at 785-432-2428.

• Prayer hour, 7 p.m. at St. Michael Episcopalian Church, 29th and Canal.

• VICTORIA — Prayer hour, 7 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Fidelis.

Wednesday

• Options: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services support groups in Hays are for people in or who have been in abusive relationships from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Options office. Call 785-625-4202 or 800-794-4624.

• The Special Fources Team, for anyone with any type of Stage 4 cancer, meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall. For more information, call 785-259-8133.

• Support for care givers coffee break, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Center for Health Improvement.

Thursday

• Hays Optimist Club meeting, noon, Whiskey Creek Wood Fire Grill, 3203 Vine.

• Kiwanis Club of Hays meeting, noon, Smoky Hill Country Club, 3303 Hall. For more information about Kiwanis Club, visit www.hayskiwanis.org.

• Open-door Al-Anon family meeting, noon, 410 Oak.

• Sunrise Rotary Club of Hays meeting, 7 a.m., Victor E. Tiger Lounge, Gross Memorial Coliseum at Fort Hays State University.

Friday

• Narcotics Anonymous, 10 p.m., 410 Oak. For more information, call 785-625-9860, 785-625-0991 or Mary at 785-432-2428.

Saturday

• Narcotics Anonymous, 10 p.m., 410 Oak. For more information, call 785-625-9860, 785-625-0991 or Mary at 785-432-2428.