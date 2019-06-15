Glen and Anita (Ruiz) Neuburger celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 7, 2019.

The couple celebrated with a family vacation and formal dinner in Orlando, Fla., with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Children of the couple are Dawn Ward and husband, Mark, Wichita, Ed Neuburger and wife, Amy, and Olivia Becker and husband, Ray, all of Hays; nine grandchildren, Quentin Brown, Denver, Miranda Catlett and husband, Joe, Wichita, Caden Becker, Derek Becker, Emily Becker and Peyton Neuburger, all of Hays, Magdalena Ward, Oliver Ward, and Zariah Ward, all of Wichita; and two great-grandchildren, Joelle Catlett and Masyn Catlett, both of Wichita.

Glen and Anita (Ruiz) Neuburger were married June 7, 1969, in Kiowa.