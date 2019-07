Louene Steele McBride, Overland Park, formerly of Hays, will celebrate her 104th birthday on July 12. She moved to Hays in 1949 and lived on West 20th. She was a nurse and gift shop volunteer at Hadley Hospital and was an active member of United Methodist Church. She moved to Overland Park in 2005.

Cards can be sent to her at 11701 Nieman Road, Overland Park, KS 66210.