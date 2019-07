The 64th annual reunion of the descendants of Conrad Scheuerman, Elizabeth Schwindt Scheuerman and Rosa Matal Scheuerman will begin at 3 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Camp Aldrich. A barbecue will begin at 5 p.m. Activities will continue Sunday with a church service at 9:45 a.m., a potluck dinner at noon and swimming and games at 1 p.m. Contact Cliff Scheuerman at 620-793-9193 for more information.