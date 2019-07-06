Brian and Lori Zimmerman, Satanta, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Rachel, to Danny Scharplaz, son of Kathy Scharplaz, Minneapolis, Kan., and the late Jim Scharplaz.

The bride-elect is a 2013 graduate of Satanta High School and a 2017 graduate of Kansas State University with a degree in agribusiness.

The prospective bridegroom is a 2012 graduate of Minneapolis High School and a 2017 graduate of KSU with a degree in mechanical engineering.

An Aug. 17, 2019, wedding is planned at Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Manhattan. Following the wedding, the couple plan to live and work in the Kansas City/St. Joseph, Mo. area.