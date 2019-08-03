Jeff Dunham is an internationally-renowned comedian and ventriloquist who is known for his entourage of characters.

Dunham has performed for the past 12 years, with his somewhat inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, and have filled arenas across the U.S. and the world with their multiple, blockbuster tours.

On Nov. 13, Dunham will be visiting the Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 S.E. 8th Ave., for a one-night performance in the capital city.

This fall, Dunham and his cohorts will set out on their new international tour, “JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?”, where Dunham and his guys will be traveling across the country, Canada, and then begin their international leg of the tour.

In addition to his new tour, Dunham’s new Netflix original stand-up special, “Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself” premieres in September. This will be Dunham’s second Netflix Originals special, and the eighth in his string of record-breaking stand-up television events.

The event was shot in front of 16,000 fans at the American Airlines Center in his hometown of Dallas, where Dunham introduced his new character, “Larry,” the personal advisor to the president, who has now earned his spot with the troupe on tour.

Dunham’s previous stand-up specials, “Arguing with Myself,” “Spark of Insanity,” “A Very Special Christmas,” “Controlled Chaos,” “Minding the Monsters” and “All Over the Map” have garnered record-breaking numbers by either claiming "most watched" or "highest rated" on Comedy Central.

Prior to his cast of ventriloquist characters, Dunham has spent more than 30 years touring and working in performance innovation. He’s made multiple TV and film cameos, from the Emmy Award-winning comedy series “30 Rock” to “Dinner for Schmucks,” starring Steve Carrell and Paul Rudd.

He has more than a billion views online showcasing his material, and has worked tirelessly to carve his name into the comedian tapestry. He’s even a Guinness World Record holder for “Most Tickets Sold for a Stand-up Comedy Tour.”

Tickets for his Topeka performance are $62.50 with premium packages available. Tickets go on sale Monday, and are available for purchase in person at the Topeka Performing Arts Center box office, or by visiting topekaperformingarts.org.

For info on the comedy tour, visit jeffdunham.com.