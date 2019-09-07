According to Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant's brewmaster John Dean, if they are going to make world-class beer, they need a world-class chef.

So when the brewpub's previous chef decided to move on, it opened up a spot for their new chef, Larry Freeman, to step in.

Freeman comes to Topeka from Colby, where he worked as a chef at Cap'n Jack's Pub in Oakley.

His first day as chef at Blind Tiger, 417 S.W. 37th St., was Sept. 3.

Before that, Freeman was living in Colorado, where he owned his own restaurant called Larry's Legendary Links.

Freeman has worked for over 30 years in the culinary profession as an executive chef, sous chef and kitchen manager.

"We are very excited and happy to bring Chef Freeman aboard," said Jay Ives, owner of Blind Tiger. "He possesses an incredible mixture of experience, education, foresight and leadership, as well as a great deal of culinary creativity. Our customers are going to love him, the kitchen crew he builds and the food he creates."

Freeman said the food the Blind Tiger serves is right up his alley in terms of seafood, barbeque and steaks.

"I started off Italian food when I was really young (and) I thought that was the greatest thing in the world so I studied that, and then anything south of the Mason-Dixon Line until you get to Brazil, that's what I do. It really meshed well with what they are doing here."

Freeman said he won't be making any major changes to the menu, but Ives does want him to update the barbeque sauce recipe.

"The worst thing you can do is come into a place and tell everybody you are doing it all wrong and we are changing everything right now," Freeman said. "Yes, we are going to be making changes, but they are not going to be radical."

Dean added that "changes" isn't necessarily the right word to use, but instead new menu items will make an appearance.

"We've been open for 24 years, so we have lots of people's favorites, but you can bring lots of new stuff in with chef's specials," Dean said.

Freeman said coming in as a new chef can be a balancing act.

"The nice thing about here is they didn't bring me in to fix something that's broken," Freeman said. "A lot of times as a new chef, that's where you end up. It's a broken restaurant and you have to fix it and that's a lot of work. Here, it's not like that. They have a good product and I get to take that good product and add to it."

Customers should keep their eyes open for the new chef's specials because "that's what I do," Freeman said.

"I make people happy with food," Freeman added.