DANCE

Topeka Swing Dance Class: 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Jayhawk Theater, 720 S.W. 8th Ave. Topeka Swing Dance is offering weekly lessons in two forms of swing dancing: Make Lindy Hop Your Own, Beginner Lindy Hop. They will be followed by 45 minutes of DJ'ed music for practice and social dancing. Cost is $7 per lesson. Information: Taryn Temple, 215-1221 or topekaswingdance@gmail.com.

Dance at Philip Billard VFW Post No. 1650: The Tippers, 7 to 10:30, Saturday, Dec. 14, Main Hall. Open to the public.

Carousel-Rendezvous Dance Club: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Sixth Avenue Ballroom, 117 S.W. 6th. The ballroom is on the third floor, with an elevator in the first-floor lobby. Cost: $15 per person/$30 per couple. Join us for an evening of ballroom dancing, swing and Latin to the music of the Abel Ramirez Trio for our annual holiday dance. Street parking is available on 6th Avenue and Jackson Street. A full bar will be available. Bring snacks to share.

"The Nutcracker: A Kansas Ballet:" 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Lawrence Arts Center, 940 New Hampshire St., Lawrence. A winter family favorite, this ballet is based on E.T.A. Hoffman’s original story and set in Kansas during the Civil War. Witness the magic and wonder of this story as Drosselmeyer and Clara defeat the Mouse King and liberate the Nutcracker from his enchanted form. Cost: $20-$30. Information: 843-2787.

4CLOSURE BAND: 8-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, The Vinewood, 2848 S.E. 29th St. Cost: $10. Information: 260-6772, marketing@thehistoricvinewood.com.

Ballet Midwest Presents "The Nutcracker": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Topeka Performing Arts Center, 214 S.E. 8th Ave. Tickets: $12-$20.

Watermelon Slim: 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, The Vinewood, 2848 S.E. 29th St. Cost: $10. Information: 260-6772, marketing@thehistoricvinewood.com.

MUSIC

Topeka Jazz Workshop: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, Topeka Ramada Inn and Convention Center, 420 S.E. 6th St. KC’s Westport Arts Ensemble.

Acappella Unlimited: 7-11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Seaman Community Church, 2036 N.W. Taylor. Looking for new ladies who love to sing. Information: Helen at 836-2320 or acappella.com.

Flint Hills Harmony Sweet Adelines: 6:45-9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, West Side Christian Church, 432 S.W. Lindenwood Ave. Women who love to sing are invited. Chorus directed by Chris Day. Information: 260-0550, flinthillsharmonychorus@gmail.com.

Capital City Barbershop Chorus: 7-9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, West Side Baptist Church, 1008 S.W. 4th St. New members and guests welcome. Information: 273-9514, capitalcitychorusa039@gmail.com or capitalcitychorus.com.

Prairie Winds Flute Choir: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 1724 S.W. Crest Drive. An opportunity to explore small group ensembles. Meet flutists from Topeka and neighboring communities and develop a sense of camaraderie and pride with fellow flutists. Just bring your love of music and an enthusiasm to play. Hands-on piccolo, alto and bass flutes. See us on Facebook. Information: Susan Crone, 477-0165 or scrone.flutist@gmail.com.

Sara Evans concert: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12, Prairie Band Casino and Resort, 12305 150th Road, Mayetta. Information: Ticketmaster.

Topeka Acappella Unlimited Christmas show, “Pure Imagination”: 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 Cornerstone Community Church, 7620 S.W. 21st St. The Christmas show will feature stories and songs of Christmas sung a cappella. “Doublestuf” will star as our guest men’s quartet. There is no charge for admission. A freewill offering will be taken at intermission. This show is the major fundraiser for the Topeka Acappella Unlimited Chorus.

Fountain City Brass Band: 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, 1515 S.W. 10th Ave. Performing a wide variety of music including modern compositions written specifically for brass band, as well as arrangements of classical works, jazz and Broadway hits, FCBB seeks to bridge the gap between popular and classical art music. Information: 5804400, ask@tscpl.org.

THEATER

"A Christmas Story, The Musical": 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Topeka Civic Theater, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $22.75-$47.25.



"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer": 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, Lied Center, 1600 Stewart Drive, Lawrence. Information: Ticketmaster.

"A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas": 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, TCT Helen Hocker Theater, 700 S.W. Zoo Pkwy. Tickets: $10.

Disney's Frozen Jr.: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Topeka Civic Theatre, 3028 S.W. 8th Ave. Tickets: $22.75-$47.25.

FILM

Lawrence

LIBERTY HALL CINEMA: 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Showtimes for Sunday, Dec. 8, through Thursday, Dec. 12.

"The Aeronauts": 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; 2:15 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. Thursday.

"JoJo Rabbit": 4 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. Sunday; 6:45 p.m. Monday; 4 p.m. Tuesday; 9 p.m. Wednesday.

"Parasite": 1:20 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Sunday; 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday; 9 p.m. Tuesday; 4 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Friday and Saturday showtimes not available at press time.

Tickets: $10 ($9 students with ID; $8 children 11 and younger and seniors 60 and older). Matinee prices (shows before 6 p.m.); $8 ($7 children and seniors). Information: 749-1972, libertyhall.net.

Ball at the Hall: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Liberty Cinema Hall, 644 Massachusetts St., Lawrence. Watch the KU basketball game on a big screen.

VENUES

Discovery Day: Endangered Species: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, KU Natural History Museum-Dyche Hall, 1345 Jayhawk Blvd., Lawrence. The Endangered Species Act was signed into law in December 1973. To honor this legacy, this Discovery Day is all about endangered organisms. Learn what has been done to protect these species and what we can do to help. We’ll have specimens on display, hands-on activities, and scavenger hunts for the whole family. Information: biodiversity@ku.edu.

Mixed Media for Adults: 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class is especially designed for adult art enthusiasts of any skill level. Whether you are an interested beginner or a seasoned practitioner, this course will allow you to explore a wide variety of art making techniques and enjoy the companionship of fellow art lovers. Each month of this class will be themed around specific topics, techniques and materials.

Artistic Techniques for Teens: 4:30-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. This class was specifically devised to equip students with a wealth of different artistic techniques and approaches using a variety of different tools and media. Each month the class will be themed around specific topics, techniques, and materials. The weekly class fee of $25 covers professional instruction, use of studio space and use of supplies. There is a $10 discount when paying for the entire month on or before the first week of class.

I Love to Draw!: 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, Mize Art Studio & Classroom, 5307 S.W. 14th St. For ages 7-12. Each week students will have the opportunity to create a new projects that will allow them to to learn a new drawing skill or experiment with a different drawing tool. In addition, they will get to make new friends with others kids their age who also love to draw.

Santa at the Museum: 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, Kansas Museum of History, 6425 S.W. 6th Ave. Visit Santa at the museum. Admission is free to the gallery to see St. Nicholas. Take pictures with him and our 1840s covered wagon and receive a candy cane. Shop for holiday gifts at the Museum Store and save 25%. Information: 272-8681, kshs.information@ks.gov.

Museum After Hours: Lindbergh, the Lone Eagle By Charles Pautler: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Kansas Museum of History, 6425 S.W. 6th Ave. In 1927, a 25-year-old aviator named Charles A. Lindbergh became an international star for his non-stop flight from New York to Paris. Kansans knew “The Daredevil” from his barnstorming days in Bird City. Learn about Lindbergh's childhood and background, his training, the airplane that got him there and his resentment at being a celebrity. Free. Information: 272-8681, kshs.information@ks.gov.

Topeka Red Stocking Breakfast: 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Carlos O'Kelly's, 3425 S. Kansas Ave. Join us for Red Stocking Breakfast, Kansas Children's Service League's signature fundraising event. Eat, visit with local celebrities and enjoy this family event! All proceeds benefit KCSL's Topeka-area prevention and education programs. Cost is $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Children 10 and under eat free. Cost: $15-$18. Information: 274-3100, jrandall@kcsl.org.

Kenya’s Independence Day Celebration: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Kansas Children's Discovery Center, 4400 S.W. 10th Ave. Throughout the day, make a Kenyan flag or a Swahili counting book in Kenya’s Kids. Join a parade at 10:30 and 1:30. Watch a colorful chemistry eruption in the colors of the Kenyan flag at 11:30 and 2:30. Information: 783-8300.

St. Marys City Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, George J. Perry Memorial Armory, 110 S. 5th St., St. Marys. This will be our last event for the year so come out and support the vendors. Don't forget about our basket giveaway. Information: 430-1906, st.maryscitymarket@yahoo.com.

CLUBS

Topeka

ABIGAIL’S GRILL & BAR, 3701 S.W. Plaza Drive: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 246-6866.

AJ’S NY PIZZERIA, 1930 S.W. Westport Drive: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 8 p.m. Thursdays. 861-7000.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 1, 3800 S.E. Michigan: Sundays, doors open 11:30 a.m. with early bird bingo at 1:15 p.m. and regular bingo at 2 p.m., snack bar open at 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, early bird bingo at 5:45 p.m. and regular bingo at 6:30 p.m., snack bar open at 5 p.m. 267-1923.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 400, 3029 N.W. US-24 highway: Mondays and Thursdays, Early bird bingo: 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo: 7 p.m. Food is served at 5:30 p.m. All members and guests welcome. 296-9400.

THE BOOBIE TRAP BAR, 1417 S.W. 6th: Karaoke, Sundays and Wednesdays. Acoustic Night, 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Zero to Panic, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. 232-9008. www.boobietrapbar.fun.

THE BRASS RAIL TAVERN, 401 N.E. Emmett: Trivia with Katelynn, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Karaoke with Kyle, 9 p.m. Thursdays. 232-3332.

THE BURGER STAND, 1601 S.W. Lane: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays; Free pool and ping pong, 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays; Trivia night, 8 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. Guinnes Holiday Kickoff, 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. 783-8900.

THE DUGOUT, 1545 S.W. Fairlawn Road: 8-ball pool tournament, 7:30 p.m., and Karaoke, 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 273-8430.

FLAMINGO BAR & GRILL, 2335 N.W. Clay: Big Rick's Karaoke, 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays, 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays; Rex Karaoke, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; Karaoke One Night Stand with Patty, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursdays. 783-2881.

GAYLE’S, 600 N.W. Paramore St.: Free Pool, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; Karaoke with Daren & Randy Live!, 7 p.m. to midnight Mondays. 785-232-5511.

HOOKAH HOUSE TOPEKA, 1507 S.W. 21st, Suite 201: Karaoke, 9 p.m. Tuesdays; Trivia, Wednesdays; College Night, Thursdays. 286-7003.

HOOTERS, 6100 S.W. 10th: Karaoke, Thursdays, 7 p.m. 273-9464.

J&J GALLERY BAR, 917 N. Kansas Ave.: Jars & Jams open mic, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. most Thursdays. 581-0689.

THE KICKSTART SALOON, 2521 N. Kansas Ave.: Mexican Mondays (Come eat Mexican food). 230-7581.

THE LAZY TOAD, 5331 S.W. 22nd Place, in Fairlawn Plaza: Karaoke, Tuesday Dec. 10 and Wednesday Dec. 11; Da’Coots will host Jam Night, 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday Dec. 12; Club Kiss Dance Party, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday Dec. 13 and Saturday Dec. 14. 272-8623.

NORSEMEN BREWING COMPANY, 830 N. Kansas Ave., in the NOTO Arts District: Sunday Fundays, noon to 5 p.m. Team Trivia, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Beer and Yoga. 783-3999. www.norsemenbrewingco.com.

OLD CHICAGO PIZZA & TAPROOM, 1231 S.W. Wanamaker Road: Trivia Live, presented by Challenge Entertainment, 9 p.m. Tuesdays. 273-5522.

SKINNY’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL, 4016 S.W. Huntoon: DJ Meets, 10 p.m. Fridays; DJ Mark, 10 p.m. Saturdays; Karaoke with Mark and Matt, 9:30 p.m. Thursdays. 273-1905.

SPECK’S BAR & GRILL, 2105 S.W. Mission Ave.: Sunday Funday Jam, 7 p.m. Sundays, with hosts Charlie Barber and Andrew Barber. 272-9749.

THE WHEEL BARREL, 925 N. Kansas Ave.: 289-6767.

WILD HORSE SALOON, 3249 S.W. Topeka Blvd.: Karaoke with DJ Smurf, 8 p.m. to close Sundays; College Night, Wednesdays, get in free with college ID until 11 p.m.; Free dance lessons, 8 p.m., and free pool, and no cover. Thursdays; Ladies get in free until 10 p.m. 267-3545.

Lawrence

THE BOTTLENECK, 737 New Hampshire: Opal Agafia, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Tickets:$8. Una Walkenhorst, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Tickets: $8. www.thebottlenecklive.com.

REPLAY LOUNGE, 946 Massachusetts St.: Blood Stomach and Pills, 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Karaoke, Mondays and Tuesdays; Open Mic, Wednesdays; Stop Day Eve, 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. Johnny Lawhorn/DJ Proof, 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13. Daturday Night Live, 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. www.replaylounge.com.