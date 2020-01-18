This week's Food Find delves into chocolate, a must-have for a variety of situations.

Hazel Hill Chocolate, 724 S. Kansas Ave., does chocolate right. As soon as you walk into the shop, the smell of chocolate is encompassing.

The downtown chocolate shop offers a wide variety of sweet treats from chocolate-covered apples and strawberries to chocolate-dipped chips and fudge.

The truffles are popular items at the shop, and a mix of flavors is offered.

The hazelnut truffle, coconut truffle and amaretto truffle are this week's featured food.

Each truffle can be purchased for $2.50 and, while small, the truffles pack a punch of sweetness.