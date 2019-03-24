Galen Gottschalk, Hays, and Mr. and Mrs. Steve and Carrie Clouse, Salina, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Sarah Gottschalk, to Garrett Stoecklein, son of Eldon and Mary Stoecklein, Hays.

Grandparents of the couple are Dorothy Gottschalk, Hays, the late Cecil Gottschalk, Deanna Dreiling, Salina, the late Wilfred (Fritz) Dreiling, Earl and Vada Stoecklein, Ness City, and the late Ervin and Helen Koerner.

The bride-elect is a graduate of Thomas More Prep-Marian High School and a 2017 graduate of Fort Hays State University with an associate’s degree in radiologic technology and a bachelor’s degree in medical diagnostic imaging. She will graduate in May of this year with a bachelor’s degree in diagnostic medical sonography.

The prospective bridegroom is a graduate of TMP-Mairan and studied pre-pharmacy undergraduate program at FHSU with a bachelor of science in pharmaceutical studies at the University of Kansas. He is a PharmD 2020 candidate at the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy.

A June 22, 2019, wedding is planned at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hays.