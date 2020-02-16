Eleven members of GFWC Questers met Jan. 13 at Ila Stone’s home. Marsha Field was co-hostess.

The program was given by Zachery Bryan, Hutchinson High School student, who spoke about his experiences hosting an Ulster Project student from Ireland. He gave background information about the political environment that has created differences and conflict in that country and explained how the Ulster Project tries to foster understanding and co-existence between Irish Catholic and protestant young people.

Questers reserved a table at Third Thursday on Jan. 16 to distribute information and answer questions about the Reno County Veterans Memorial. Mak and Nancy McGaughey, members of the Veterans Memorial Planning Committee, were at the table to answer questions from the public as well.

Zachery Bryan will be sponsored by Questers in the GFWC of Kansas Citizenship Essay Contest 2020. Students compete for college scholarships in this contest.

Members contributed monetary donations for Heifer International and, in conjunction with Martin Luther King Day of Service, donated personal care and household items for First Call for Help and NOEL Lodge.