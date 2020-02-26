Today’s Birthday (02/26/20). Expect professional growth this year. Teamwork strengthens foundations for common good. Your community scores a major goal this winter, before romantic and professional plot twists next summer inspire love, family and fun. Relocation or renovation next winter incites new career heights. Share and collaborate to win.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — When you’re ready, make your move. Keep your temper. Stifle impulsive outbursts. Watch for the perfect opportunity to advance a personal project. Lasting benefits result.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Wait to see what develops. Don’t get rushed. Plan and implement carefully. Consider consequences before taking action. Rest and review the options again.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Connect with your community for shared stability and strength. Friends provide motivation, inspiration and encouragement. You can get farther together. Take action for shared gain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge requires extra action. Things may not go according to plan. Adapt strategies for the current situation. Choose for greatest career benefit.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — An educational barrier could stall your plans. Talk with advisors and crew. Make adaptations and rearrange your itinerary as needed. Stick to practical priorities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Reassess your shared financial situation. Consider upcoming expenses and income. Look for ways to increase profits and minimize risks. Collaborate for common gain.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — If you can avoid an argument, you and a partner can take huge ground on a collaborative project. Don’t get hooked. The prize is worth it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Don’t try to force a physical barrier. Use finesse and gentle pressure. Careful moves generate positive ripples. Slow for curves and obstacles. Show up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Reality may not imitate a romantic fantasy. Composed talk and action help you past a temporary barrier. Resist impulsive outbursts. Keep your cool.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Cook up something delicious at home. Domestic creations nurture your family. Provide comfort and savory flavors. Clean up after for extra points.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Prepare and edit creative projects. Document your research. Defend your position. Navigate a paperwork or bureaucratic hurdle. Share a compelling story to a wider audience.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep your customers satisfied. The profit potential keeps growing. Don’t dig into savings. Provide valuable services and invoice for them. You can make good money.