Today’s Birthday (03/04/20). Friends are your strength this year. Teamwork thrives with discipline and coordination. Winter brings team victory before a romantic challenge requires attention. A career shift next summer leads you into a hot romance. Professional breakthroughs brighten next winter. Connect, coordinate and collaborate together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork pays off, with Mercury in Aquarius. It can get profitable over the next several weeks, with Venus in Taurus. Discover your comfort zone.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take leadership over the next few weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Communication benefits your career. Your luck in love flowers, with Venus in your sign.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Stick to your budget. Travel and study over three weeks, with Mercury in Aquarius. Make plans to realize dreams, with Venus entering Taurus.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Discuss and manage family finances, with Mercury backing into Aquarius. You’re especially popular, too, with Venus in Taurus for three weeks. Get public and collaborate.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Communication in partnership flourishes, with Mercury in Aquarius. Brainstorm in creative collaboration. Put love into your work and it flowers, with Venus in Taurus.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Work energy rises with balance and practice. Revise health routines, with Mercury backing into Aquarius. Venus enters Taurus for three weeks, favoring education and exploration.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Love and fun take priority over three weeks. Practice games, skills and passions, with Mercury in Aquarius. Increase assets, with Venus in Taurus. Make bucks.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Improve shared equipment and assets. With Mercury in Aquarius, prioritize domestic harmony. Partnerships flow with greater ease over three weeks, with Venus in Taurus.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — For about three weeks, you’re especially clever. Complexities fascinate, with Mercury in Aquarius. Your physical performance flowers, with Venus in Taurus. It’s getting fun (and profitable).

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — There’s money to be made, with Mercury in Aquarius for three weeks. You’re especially lucky in games and romance, with Venus in Taurus. Practice and play.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Tell your personal story, with Mercury in your sign. Your home can become your love nest, with Venus in Taurus. Enjoy home and family.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy peaceful domesticity. Mercury retrograde enters Aquarius for a quiet phase. Explore a passion, with Venus in Taurus. Write about what you love.