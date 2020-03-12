Today’s Birthday (03/12/20). Team collaboration thrives this year. Strengthen shared efforts with disciplined practice. Triumph with your team before changes redirect your heart. Summer professional changes inspire renewed passion, romance and beauty. New family circumstances next winter lead to a career blossoming. Shine with help from your friends.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Make sure the bills are paid. Review resources and budget for unforeseen expenses. Confirm intuition with data. Prepare and build for growth.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Keep your patience and avoid assumptions, especially with your partner. If you’re wondering, ask. Postpone an important decision until you’re sure. Come to a new understanding.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Steady routines and rituals comfort and nurture you. Don’t force or strain things. Push limits gently. Adapt to an unexpected twist. Prioritize health and wellness.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Have fun with people you love. Listen to your intuition, especially about romance. Prepare delightful surprises and gifts. Play together and learn something new.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take advantage of favorable circumstances. Figure a way to improve your home without breaking the bank. Collaborate with family to share resources and energy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Study the latest developments. Don’t be hasty. Present your case tactfully. Work thoroughly to avoid doing it again. You’re especially persuasive. Use your charms.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can manage a financial challenge. Stay in action and keep your deadlines. You’re building something of lasting value. Keep up the momentum.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use your power responsibly. Consider your moves and then make them confidently. Procrastinate later. Take action now for what you want and love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your dreams call to you. Listen to muses, angels and mentors. Give thanks to the ones who came before and build for those who come after.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Your friends inspire you. Resolve a challenge together. Adapt to a change. Stay in communication to navigate new circumstances. Work with others who see your blind spot.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Compete for a professional prize. Make sure you’re building on strong foundations. Review checklists and prepare well. Listen to feedback from coaches and mentors.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Immerse yourself in an adventure. Do the homework before launching. Changes outside can stir things up at home. Maintain open communication, especially with long-distance connections.