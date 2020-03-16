Today’s Birthday (03/16/20). Benefits flow through social participation this year. Results from disciplined actions satisfy. Win a prize together before supporting a loved one through changes. Find hidden professional opportunities next summer before Cupid darts your heart. Change your place next winter, as your career stature expands. Strengthen connections.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Grow professionally by strengthening foundations. Clean up, file and organize over the next three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Gain greater insights from your dreams.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Make long-distance connections. Social life booms over three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Friends share valuable information, solutions and great advice. Team projects thrive.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Contribute to generate shared profits. Career opportunities arise, with Mercury in Pisces. There may be a test involved. Study, edit and refine. Market, promote and connect.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your partner. Travel and discovery beckon. Investigate and explore your curiosities over about three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Expand territory.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Maintain fitness practices for strength. With Mercury in Pisces for three weeks, it’s easier to track and grow investments. Sort wins and losses.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with people you love. Grow collaboration through communication over three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces. Sign agreements. Work together to get farther.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy comforting domestic rituals. Balance work, play and health, with Mercury in Pisces. Express excellence through your efforts. Communication benefits your physical performance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Connect with heart. Your creative and artistic expression flourishes, with Mercury in Pisces. Write, record and film. You’re exceptionally persuasive. Investigate an attraction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profitable opportunities arise. Fix up your place, with Mercury in Pisces for three weeks. Discuss what you want with family. Feather your nest together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge for what you want. Reach out and engage. The next three weeks, with Mercury in Pisces, favor creativity, communication and connection. Share and network.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Review and reconsider plans. Make financially savvy connections over this phase, with Mercury in Pisces. Profitable ideas abound. Ask for what you want and get it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Friends support you. You’re exceptionally brilliant over the next three weeks, with Mercury in your sign. Write, record and share your personal view.