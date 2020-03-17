Today’s Birthday (03/17/20). Collaboration energizes you this year. Regular practice raises your team’s game. Savor shared accomplishments before supporting someone beloved through a challenge. Change directions with a professional project next summer, before a hot mutual attraction sparks. Domestic renovation or relocation next winter leads to professional flowering. Connect.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Strengthen foundational infrastructures. Unexpected good news opens a new path toward a professional dream fulfilled. An intensely creative moment flowers naturally. Prepare to present.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Good news comes from afar. Make a lovely long-distance connection. Discuss dreams and make plans with someone special. Studies and travels flourish.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to grow shared accounts. Talk about dreams you’d love to make come true. Save up for future plans. You’re a powerful force together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Work with a partner to get farther and have more fun. Watch for hidden opportunities to realize dreams and build something great together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — All this practice is paying off. Strong foundations allow for higher levels of performance. Take advantage of beautiful conditions. It could get dreamy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Indulge in fun pursuits with people you love. Play your favorite games. Savor beautiful views, delicious flavors and excellent moves. Connect on another level.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on home and family. Make improvements and upgrades, after aligning on the plan. Take advantage of a bargain. Give new purpose to something old.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of favorable conditions. Find what’s needed to realize dreams within your community networks. Make powerful invitations and requests. Get your message out.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Get creative. Tap another revenue source. Money saved is money earned. Invest in work you love. Invent new possibilities. Invite participation and contribution.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Advance a personal dream one step at a time. Keep strengthening foundations. Build what you’ve been imagining. Discover something delightful in the process.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Savor peaceful settings and private productivity. Review plans and notice opportunities for advancement. Ensure that your path aligns with your heart. Recharge and consider.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re stronger together. Unite for a common cause. Stand for a team goal. Grab an opportunity to have fun and make a difference simultaneously.