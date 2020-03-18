Senior Showcase

WHAT’S HAPPENING?

In light of COVID-19, we are working closely with the Finney County Health Department and KDHE to make the Senior Center and Finney County Transit are safe for our guests. The Senior Center plans to stay open for meals this week and next unless the Finney County Health Department recommends changes.

Based on current recommendations:

- We are canceling ALL activities until at least April 1.

- Meals on Wheels and Friendship Meals at noon will continue as scheduled.

- Bus services will continue as scheduled.

- We will have commodity distribution on Wednesday, March 25. You will bring your card and sign in as usual

between 8 - 9 a.m. You will come back at 10 a.m. to the back entrance to pick up your food.

You will notice that we have implemented a brief check-in procedure when you arrive at the center.

Lastly, we ask that if you have traveled outside the US or have been on a cruise that you please stay home and not visit the center for 14 days. Also, those traveling within the US, if you have traveled to California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Washington or Colorado during the last 3 weeks, we ask you also to stay home. If you experience a fever or cough, please contact the Finney County Health Dept at 272-3600.

Thank you, we appreciate your diligence in protecting yourself those around you! Wash, Wash, Wash your hands!! Be safe and Be well.

ALL SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES ARE CANCELED UNTIL APRIL 1.

LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, March 18: Cheese Manicotti w/ Meat Marinara Sauce, Winter blend vegetables, Bread Stick & Oreo Cookie

Thursday, March 19: Chicken, Broccoli & Rice Casserole, Carrots, Garlic Toast & Pudding (not a free lunch, no Lunch & Learn this month)

Friday, March 20: Fried Fish Filet on bun w/ cheese slice & tartar sauce, Mac N Cheese, Peas & Fruit

Monday, March 23: Chicken Spaghetti, Winter Blend Vegetables, Corn Muffin & Fruit

Tuesday, March 24: Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Chips, Broccoli & Fruit

Wednesday, March 25: Truck Drivers Casserole, Peas & Orange Sherbet

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County. Visit www.finneycountyseniorcenter.org for more information.